5th stage of Biathlon World Cup to continue today in the men's relay race

Anton Smolsky, Sergey Bocharnikov, Roman Yeletnev and Vladimir Chepelin will take part in the start. This is the third relay race of the season. So far, the best result shown by our team is the 13th place. The live broadcast from Ruhpolding will start on Belarus 5 at 16.20.

