Raubichi ready for summer biathlon world championship
After 20 years, the planetary forum has returned to the sports complex. Representatives of Belgium, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Switzerland will take part in it. In total, 26 teams and about 300 athletes are in the application for the World Cup. Fans will be able to see many stars of the world biathlon: Anna Frolina, Krasimir Anev, Valentina and Vita Semerenko. The Belarusian team will be the strongest. Olympic champions Dinara Alimbekova and Irina Krivko are also included in the application. Today the teams settled in and even tested the track and the shooting range. The first official training will take place tomorrow.
The opening ceremony of the summer biathlon world championship will be held on Friday at 9:00. The competition program includes super sprint, sprint and pursuit. The championship will end on Sunday.
