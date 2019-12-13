Raubichi can host the European Biathlon Championship 2020

In Estonian Ottepää, which should have hosted the tournament on February 26, there is a deplorable situation with snow. The International Biathlon Union is sounding an alarm.



The reason for the visit of the inspector of the International Biathlon Union is more than serious - the sports complex near Minsk may become the host of the European Championships 2020. A wealth of experience helps Raubichi to solve the snow problem.



The decision to hold the European Championship 2020 may be taken tomorrow. The first training for the participants of the European Championship is scheduled for February 24.



The first race is scheduled for March 5.



