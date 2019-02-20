EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Raubichi hosts European Biathlon Championship

The Belarusian capital literally lives biathlon these days. On the eve, the "Race of Legends" was held on a bright holiday. There are five days of European Championship ahead, which will surely be remembered. Our television viewers will also be able to see the bright struggle of shooting skiers. The TV channel Belarus 5 will show all the races on the air. The first starts have already taken place.

Biathlon is not only a course in distance and shooting, it is primarily a separate sport culture.

For journalists, and not only Belarus, such tournaments as the European Biathlon Championship is also a special event. The atmosphere, the abundance of interesting work and meeting with colleagues from different countries.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All