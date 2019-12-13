E. Gotelchik reports about record of Covid-19 cases per day, volunteers and scandalous story of Simone Biles from Tokyo

Athletes both award winners and unsuccessful ones return home. According to the rules, at the end of the tournament, the athletes have two days to leave Tokyo. And the residents of the capital of the Olympics itself are gradually getting used to this rhythm of life.





The volunteers meet the guests of the Olympics already at the airport. They help to fill out the necessary documents, explain the way, check accreditations, answer any questions posed to them in different languages and absolutely free of charge. Volunteers came to Tokyo from different Japanese prefectures. They are practically no foreigners here. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers from other countries were banned from entering. The only exceptions were those who speak rare languages.





Despite its dense population, today there are not many people outside in Japan. A daily record for the number of people infected with coronavirus was recorded yesterday. In this regard, the Prime Minister of the country urged people to avoid non-essential trips, but there is no talk of suspending the Games. This opinion is supported by many residents of Tokyo.





A bowl of fire was moved immediately after it was lit in the stadium, and will be returned back on the closing day of the Games. A sign in the volunteer's hand reads: "Due to the prevention of infection, please do not stop in front of the Olympic Cup". And this is one of the many measures that the organizers have taken to prevent the spread of the infection. In sports terms, discussions of the act of the titled American gymnast Simone Biles do not subside. Ater a disastrous performance in the vault in the team all-around, she withdrew from the competition, in hot pursuit explaining her act with psychological problems Later she frankly stated that she had let the team down The US national team eventually won silver, losing to the Russians only.



