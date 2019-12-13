Record Covid-19 cases detected in Olympic Tokyo

Among people associated with the Tokyo Olympics, 16 positive tests for Covid-19 have been reported today. Daily records of coronavirus infection are also beating. The local population is lost in assumptions whether to blame the biggest start of the four-year anniversary, or not. At the same time, our film crew found a legal way to leave the stadiums and the international broadcast center for the capital of the Land of the Rising Sun.





The state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic continues. The day before, 2 848 new cases of Covid-19 infection were detected. These numbers have surpassed the previous daily record, which had been held since January 7 of this year.





Summer Games guests must remain isolated from the local population for 14 days. This is how long the quarantine lasts in the country. Media representatives move within three points - a hotel, an international broadcasting center, dispute sites. And if the route is violated, the organizers will be informed by an application, which must be installed by all involved on a smartphone. The program tracks geolocation. For the first violation of the rules there will be a warning, for the second a fine of about 5000 dollars. The third is deportation.



