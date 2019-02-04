Record place in career. Aryna Sabalenka ranks ninth in WTA rating

Aryna Sabalenka rose to 9th place in the Women's Tennis Association rating. A week ago, the best Belarusian tennis player for the first time in her career hit the top 10 world ranking, and after reaching the semifinals of the tournament in St. Petersburg moved to a position higher - this is a record place in Aryna's career. Aleksandra Sasnovich is on the 33rd place, Victoria Azarenka is on the 48th, Vera Lapko is on the 60th place. At the end of the week our tennis players will hold a quarter-final match of the Cup of Federations against the German team in Switzerland.