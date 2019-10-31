PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Decisive match of Sabalenka at final tournament to be shown by Belarus 5

To reach the semifinal of the final tournament of the year Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Belgian Elise Mertens have to win tomorrow. In the final match of the group they will meet with the Hungarian Tímea Babos and French Kristina Mladenovic. Belarus 5 will broadcast the game on November 1, at 11.00.

