Christmas tournament: third day

Who will play in the semi-final of the Christmas tournament? Today four matches will end the group stage of the competition. The President's team has won its two group fights and ensured its participation in the semi-final. Today is a day of rest for our hockey players.



Our rivals will have a hot fight. Russians and Germans are the first to start. This fight will take place in Chizhovka Arena at 1 pm. The team of the International Ice Hockey Federation will play with the Americans, the UAE national team will play against the Balkan team.



