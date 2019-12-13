3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Christmas tournament: third day
Who will play in the semi-final of the Christmas tournament? Today four matches will end the group stage of the competition. The President's team has won its two group fights and ensured its participation in the semi-final. Today is a day of rest for our hockey players.
Our rivals will have a hot fight. Russians and Germans are the first to start. This fight will take place in Chizhovka Arena at 1 pm. The team of the International Ice Hockey Federation will play with the Americans, the UAE national team will play against the Balkan team.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All