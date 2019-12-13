PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Christmas race in Minsk brings together enthusiasts and healthy lifestyles buffs

A Christmas race was held near the "Dinamo" track and field manege. The race has brought together enthusiasts and healthy lifestyle fans. In addition to memorable awards and medals, the participants got a huge dose of positive energy.

