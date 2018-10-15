EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Romanian Simona Halep to become world’s best player for second year running

In the updated WTA ranking, Aryna Sabalenka dropped four positions and occupies now the 15th place. Aliaksandra Sasnovich is now the 31st, Victoria Azarenka - the 56th, Vera Lapko – the 62nd. Sasnovich will start today in the Kremlin Cup with the match against Mihaela Buzarnescu from Romania. The start is at approximately 16:30. Live broadcast from Moscow will be held by Belarus-5.

