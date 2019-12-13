Ryzhenkov about performance of the women's biathlon team in Beijing: Medals are not deserved, but won

"Medals are not deserved, they are won." After today's mass start, the head coach of the Belarusian biathlon team Oleg Ryzhenkov summed up the performance of the team in this way. He also noted the abnormally difficult weather conditions.



Oleg Ryzhenkov, Head coach of the women's biathlon team of Belarus:



"I observe such extreme conditions in my career, in my life, probably, for the first time. Such frost plus the extreme altitude, plus the wind.



In the final race of the Olympics, the mass start, Hanna Sola finishedthe 10th with 8 misses, Dzinara Alimbekava was the 12th with 6 missed targets.



