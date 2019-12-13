Aliaksandra Sasnovich to play against Emma Raducanu in second round

Aryna Sabalenka is also scheduled to start today in the women's singles, unless, of course, the weather changes the schedule. In the first round match, the Belarusian will play against the 101st-ranked French Chloé Paquet. The two tennis players hadn't previously played against each other.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will play against Emma Raducanu in the second round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has already made it to the second round, her next opponent is the current winner of the US Open Emma Raducanu. By the way, it's a chance for the British player to take revenge for her defeat from Belarus in Indian Wells last October.

Victoria Azarenka to play Andrea Petkovic in the second round

Victoria Azarenka will play against Andrea Petkovic in the second round of the French Open.