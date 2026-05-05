Sabalenka threatens to boycott Roland Garros: top tennis players demand a fair share of prize money

World number one Aryna Sabalenka stated that players may boycott Grand Slam tournaments if organizers don't increase the athletes' share of prize money. The Belarusian tennis player made the announcement at a press conference at the tournament in Rome on her 28th birthday.

"When you see the numbers and the share the players receive, you realize that without us, there wouldn't be a tournament and such a spectacle. I believe I deserve a larger share of the prize money," said Aryna Sabalenka. "At some point, we may declare a boycott, as this will likely be the only way to defend our rights."

Fact

Aryna Sabalenka has led the world rankings since October 2024. She has 24 WTA singles titles and four Grand Slam titles to her name, winning the Australian Open twice (2023, 2024) and the US Open (2024, 2025). This season, the Belarusian has shown excellent form, despite some losses.

Her comments are part of a collective discontent among leading tennis players. A group of approximately 20 top players, including Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek, sent a letter of "deep disappointment" to the Roland Garros organizers. The players note that despite the tournament's growing revenue, their share is shrinking.

The French Open organizers announced in April that the prize fund for Roland Garros 2026 would be €61.7 million (approximately $72 million), an increase of 9.5-10% over last year. The singles champions will receive €2.8 million, the doubles winners €600,000, and the mixed doubles winners €122,000.

However, players emphasize that Roland Garros generated €395 million in revenue in 2025 (up 14% from 2024), but prize money increased by only 5.4%, reducing the athletes' share to 14.3%. For 2026, it is projected to be less than 15% (down from 15.5% in 2024).

For over a year, tennis players have been pushing for an increase in their share to 22%—the level currently in place at ATP and WTA Masters 1000 tournaments. They are also demanding greater involvement in governance (Player Council), investment in welfare programs, pensions, health insurance, and maternity support.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) responded by noting that the prize money had increased by 45% since 2019, with special attention being paid to early-stage and qualifying tournaments. However, the players believe this is insufficient: "While Roland Garros is breaking revenue records, we are receiving an ever-decreasing share of the value we create."

The dispute affects all four Grand Slam tournaments. The athletes had previously sent joint letters with similar demands. Dissatisfaction was also expressed regarding prize money at the Australian Open.