Belarus to play against New Zealand at FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 today
The national basketball team of Belarus is facing New Zealand today at the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup 2018. At stake are places 9 to 16. The game will be held at the Sports Palace at 15.30. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast it live. The Belarusian team was knocked out of the fight for medals by Italy in the playoff.
