National football team of Belarus to play against national team of Azerbaijan

The national football team of Belarus is getting ready for a friendly match against the team of Azerbaijan. The match will take place at Minsk Dynamo stadium at 7 pm. The game will be shown live on Belarus 5. This meeting will be the first for our team after the defeat in qualifying for the World Cup from Belgium - 0:8. Mikhail Markhel left the post of the head coach, now Georgy Kondratyev performs his duties. The specialist has assured on the eve that the composition will change dramatically. Now Belarus occupies 89th place, Azerbaijan holds the 110th line in the FIFA ranking.