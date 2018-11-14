3.39 RUB
National football team of Belarus flies to Luxembourg
National football team of Belarus flies to Luxembourg for most important match of League of Nations group tournament,
Two rounds before the end of the group round, Luxembourg is ahead of the Belarusians by one point. Tomorrow the live broadcast on Belarus 5 will begin at 22:45. The winner of the group will go into the playoff and get a great chance for the first time in history to partake in the European Championship.
