Belarus national football team to host Jordan in friendly match

The national team of Belarus will end the season with a friendly match against the national team of Jordan. The meeting will take place at the capital's Dinamo Stadium. The match will be broadcasted by Belarus 5 at 7:50 pm. Belarusian football players have already met with the Jordanians in March 2013 in Amman. Then our team lost 0: 1.

