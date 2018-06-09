PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian national football team faces Finland in Tampere today

Today, the Belarusian national football team faces Finland in Tampere. Recently, the team of Igor Kriushenko played against Hungary in Brest. The match ended in a draw 1:1. After this match, the team went one place up in the FIFA ranking, and currently it has the 78th place.

The match against Finland will be aired by TV Channel Belarus 5 live at 18:50.

