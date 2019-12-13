Belarus national soccer team finds out rivals in qualification for European Championship 2024

The Belarusian national soccer team has found out the rivals in the qualification for the European Championship - 2024. "There are no easy groups for us now," responded the head coach of Belarus Georgy Kondratiyev. According to the draw, the national team was placed in Group I along with Switzerland, Romania, Andorra, Israel and Kosovo.



The matches of the qualifying tournament will begin on March 23 and will end on November 21, 2023. Direct tickets to the final stage will be awarded to the top two teams. Three more will be drawn in the knockout rounds in March 2024.



