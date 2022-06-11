Belarus national soccer team ties draw with Kazakhstan in League of Nations

The Belarusian national team played a 1-1 draw with the team of Kazakhstan in the third round of the League of Nations. The meeting was held on neutral ground in Novi Sad, Serbia. Thus, the Belarusians lost points in official meetings with a team from the Central Asian country for the first time. Our team with two points ranks third in the quartet standings. The next game will be held in Baku against the group's outsider Azerbaijan, which the day before lost at home to Slovakia 0-1.