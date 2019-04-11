Belarus national handball team returns to Minsk from Plzen with victory

The Belarus national handball team has returned to Minsk fr om Plzen, wh ere they beat the Czech Republic in the third round of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship 2020, 31:30.



Our team caught up in the table with the Czechs, but is ahead of the opponent by additional indicators and leads the quartet.



The Belarusians will hold the fourth selection match at Euro-2020 on Sunday in Minsk against the Czech Republic. Two top teams will get to the top tournament, as well as 4 teams from third places from 8 groups.