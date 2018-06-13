PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian handball team to hold playoff qualification match in Austria

The handball team of Belarus will hold the second leg of the playoff qualification in Austria today. The teams met in Minsk this weekend and tied the match 28:28. Based on the two matches, one of the teams will advance to the World championship, so the Belarusian team needs a victory today.

TV Channel Belarus 2 will broadcast the match live at 21:10.

