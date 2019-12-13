3.42 RUB
National team of Belarus in rowing and canoeing takes part in World Championships in Denmark
The national team of Belarus in rowing and canoeing arrived in Copenhagen for the World Championship. Belarusian representatives in Denmark have been announced in almost all types of the program. The composition is the same as in Japan. However, new canoeists appeared. Volha Klimava also recovered.
Qualifying races will take place on Thursday and Friday. The medal draw is scheduled for the weekend. Live broadcasts of the World Cup finals will be broadcast by Belarus 5.
