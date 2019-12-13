3.42 RUB
Belarusian kayak and canoe team returns from European Championship with 8 medals
Despite all the difficulties, the Belarusian kayak team returned from the European Championship in Poznan, Poland with a solid trophy. The Belarusians have three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. And we hold the third team place. Shantarovich admitted that in today's world it is necessary to be prepared for any external factors that may affect the result.
Belarusian fans will be able to watch rowers not only in Olympic Tokyo, but also at home. Next week the rowing canal in Zaslavl will host the Belarusian Championship.
