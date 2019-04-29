PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus national hockey team wins first victory at World Championships in Kazakhstan

A few minutes ago, the national hockey team of Belarus won the first victory at the World Championships in Kazakhstan. The result is 4: 3. Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, Andrei Sidorenko’s team will fight with Hungary. Watch live broadcast from Nur-Sultan on Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All