Belarusian athletes suspended from Deaflympics in Brazil

The suspension of Belarusian athletes with hearing impairments from the Deaflympics in Brazil is unethical and unprofessional, said the Embassy of Belarus in Brazil. The 24th Summer Deaflympics will take place in Caxias do Sul on May 1-15 this year. Belarus was to be represented by 37 athletes in five sports. However, because of the decision of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf on the recommendation of the IOC, the Belarusian and Russian athletes were not allowed to participate.