Belarus national hockey team starts at World Championship in Kazakhstan
In 2021, Belarus will open its doors to guests and participants of the world championship in hockey. We are waiting for decent performances from our national team. Now the team is fighting for access to the elite. The first match at the World Championships in Kazakhstan against the Lithuanian team turned out successful: 4:3. Our other rivals in the group include Hungary, Slovenia, South Korea and the Kazakhs.
The Belarusians will hold the next match tomorrow against the Hungarian national team. The beginning is at 16:30. Live broadcast from Nur-Sultan will be provided by Belarus 5.
