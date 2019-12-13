Belarus national rhythmic gymnastics team returns from triumphant World Championship

After a triumphant performance at the World Championships, the Belarusian national rhythmic gymnastics team returned home. This season was a sensational for Belarus: seven awards and a high third place in the medal standings.

Alina Harnosko climbed onto the top step of the podium at the World Championships for the ribbon routine. However, the participation of the Belarusian team leader in the planetary forum was initially very questionable. The girl was caught up by COVID-19. Yet, she continued her independent training at home so as not to get out of shape. And after returning to the Palace of Gymnastics, the bronze medalist had only 9 days to prepare for the championship.

It is fair to say that some teams did not have this stamina. The Israeli team with Olympic champion Lina Ashram refused to participate in the World Championships in full squad. The Bulgarians, winners of the gold medal in Tokyo in the group exercise, did not have enough health either.

In addition to the gold in the ribbon, Alina took silver in the all-around and hoop events. She also added a bronze medal for the ball exercise.

Our team made a feat in the group event. There is no other way to call it, because the competition in the world is very tough. In the most prestigious event, the Olympic all-around, the girls won bronze. For the first time in 7 years the Belarusians got on the podium of the World Championships.