National Belarus athletics team starts at European team championship in Norway

At the end of today's competition the best 11 teams will get a ticket to the elite division. Men and women will perform in 20 disciplines. In the Belarusian team, the winners of the 2nd European Games Tatiana Kholodovich and Elvira Herman will perform in javelin and 100-meter hurdles. Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova will compete in the long jump. Belarus-5 TV channel will broadcast the events from Norway. The championship of the continent will last until Sunday. As a result of the forum, the coaching staff will also form a team to participate in Europe - USA match. It will be held in September at Dinamo Minsk stadium.