Belarus national athletics team finishes performance at European Championship with two medals
The national track and field athletics team of Belarus completed its performance at European Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2019 and returns home with two medals. In Glasgow, at night, Elvira German showed the third result in 60-meter hurdles. A little later, a silver award was taken by the Belarusian Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova, who won in the long jump.
