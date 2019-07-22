PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Beach football team of Belarus to hold final match in first qualification round

The Belarusian beach football team, which guaranteed itself early access to the second group stage of the World Cup qualification, will hold the final match today. The rivals of our team are the Swiss. Watch live broadcast on Belarus 5 at 16:05. After two matches, Belarusians lead their group.

