Belarusian national beach soccer team to play with Italians in semifinals of World Cup

Repaying the debt for the Super League. This is the mood of the Belarusian national beach soccer team for the semifinal match of the world championship with the team of Italy. The Belarusians lost to them in September 2023 in the Euroleague Super Final.

Belarusians are now on the rise. This Mundial has already become historic for Nicolas Alvarado's team. How will the Belarusian-Italian confrontation end? Who will fight for gold on February 25? And who will go to the match for bronze? The live broadcast on Belarus 5 will start at 18:20.