3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian national beach soccer team takes silver at Euro Beach Soccer League 2021 Superfinal
The Belarusian beach soccer team in the Superfinal of Euro Beach Soccer League had a task to get into the top three and rehabilitate in front of the fans for poor performance at the World Cup. As a result, the team returned from Portugal with silver medals, which is the best result in the history of our team. The Belarusians won three victories in the tournament over Spaniards, Russians, the reigning world champions, and the Poles. Only in the final our guys lost to the Portuguese hosts.
In addition, our Konstantin Magaletsky was named the best goalkeeper of the Euro League.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All