Belarusian national beach soccer team takes silver at Euro Beach Soccer League 2021 Superfinal

The Belarusian beach soccer team in the Superfinal of Euro Beach Soccer League had a task to get into the top three and rehabilitate in front of the fans for poor performance at the World Cup. As a result, the team returned from Portugal with silver medals, which is the best result in the history of our team. The Belarusians won three victories in the tournament over Spaniards, Russians, the reigning world champions, and the Poles. Only in the final our guys lost to the Portuguese hosts.