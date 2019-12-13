Belarusian modern pentathlon team triumphantly returns to Minsk

It was much more difficult for Anastasia Prokopenko to win a gold medal in the individual event of the World Championships in Cairo than the first medal she won a few years ago in Mexico. This is what one of the leaders of the Belarusian team said when she returned to Minsk. And the entire team was solemnly welcomed in the VIP lounge of the Minsk National Airport. Apart from Anastasia Prokopenko's gold in the individual events, we have medals of the same level in the women's relay, as well as silver in the mixed event and bronze medals in the women's team events.