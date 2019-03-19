EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus archery team preparing for European Games

The national team of archery of Belarus is systematically preparing for the major home start. At the European Games in Minsk, athletes will compete for three vouchers for the main start of the four-year period, which will take place in Japan in 2020. The winners of single competitions for men and women, as well as the best couple in the mixed doubles will receive licenses there.

The archery tournament will be held at the site of the Olympic Sports Complex on Surganov Street.

