Belarus national team to play with Georgia
Perhaps the most important match in the history of the national team of Belarus. Today, our players Tbilisi will have a semifinal match of the League of Nations with Georgia. The winner of the confrontation in November will fight for access to the final stage of the European Championship - with Kosovo or Northern Macedonia. Mikhail Markhel's team arrived at the place of the meeting the day before, and in the evening held a training session.
Due to the difficult situation with COVID, the fight Georgia - Belarus will be held without spectators. The beginning of the match is at 19.00in Minsk. Watch live broadcast from Tbilisi on TV channel Belarus 5.
