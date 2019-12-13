PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus national team to play with Georgia

Perhaps the most important match in the history of the national team of Belarus. Today, our players Tbilisi will have a semifinal match of the League of Nations with Georgia. The winner of the confrontation in November will fight for access to the final stage of the European Championship - with Kosovo or Northern Macedonia. Mikhail Markhel's team arrived at the place of the meeting the day before, and in the evening held a training session.

Due to the difficult situation with COVID, the fight Georgia - Belarus will be held without spectators. The beginning of the match is at 19.00in Minsk. Watch live broadcast from Tbilisi on TV channel Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All