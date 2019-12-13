National team of Belarus to play with team of South Korea today at World Handball Championship

The men's national team of Belarus today in the second match of Group H of the World Handball Championship will play with the team of South Korea. The Belarusians with one point share the second line with the Russians. The Slovenes are leading, they defeated our today's rivals. In order to enter the next round of the planetary forum, you must take a place not lower than the third in your group. The live broadcast of the match Belarus - South Korea will start on Belarus 5 at 5.30 pm.