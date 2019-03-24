National team of Belarus starts in qualification for European Championship - 2020

Last Thursday, the national team of Belarus started games for the European Championship, in a match against the Netherlands. 4:0 - the Dutch defeated the Belarusians. After such matches it is not surprising why the stands are half empty at home games of the national team. Let's see what our players will show today in the game against Northern Ireland. We believe in our guys, the live broadcast of the game on TV channel Belarus 5 is at 22:45.