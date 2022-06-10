Belarus to play Kazakhstan in UEFA League of Nations on June 10

Make the first victory in the new draw of the League of Nations. Belarusian national soccer team is going to host Kazakhstan in a meeting of the third round today. The match will take place on the field in Serbia, where we are only the nominal owners of this confrontation. In the last game of the tournament, the Belarusians and Azerbaijanis tied a draw 0:0, while Kazakhstan sensationally defeated Slovakia 1:0. It should be noted that our team is the 90th in the FIFA ranking, while the Kazakhs are the 120th. We will learn whether Georgi Kondratyev's team will be able to get their first victory in the new draw from the live broadcast on TV channel Belarus 5, at 21:40.