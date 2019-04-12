National team of Belarus gets on top of medal standings at European Weightlifting Championship

Another victory of the Belarusian athletes. Darya Naumova won a gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championships in the weight category of up to 76 kilograms. The silver medalist of Olympics 2016 successfully completed all six attempts and became the best in the sum of two exercises. Her result is 242 kg.



President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Darya Naumova on her victory.



"Dear Daria! Greetings on your wonderful performance at the European Weightlifting Championship.. You owe this high result mainly to your personal character and purposefulness. Thank you for the moments of pride you gave to your native country and the national school of weightlifting," the congratulation says.



After Daria’s victory, the national team of Belarus took the first place in the medal standings. Our team has five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze ones. Today the European Championship will continue. Watch live broadcast from Georgia at 17.00 on Belarus 5.