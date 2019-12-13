Belarusian national team takes third place in rhythmic gymnastics World Cup medal standings

The success we have not seen for a long time! The Belarusian national team has taken third place in the medal standings at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships 2021 in Japan. Alina Hanosko was the third in the all-around and took silver in the hoop routine as well as bronze in the ball routine. Anastasia Salos was the third in the clubs. The Belarusians also won bronze in the team all-around and group exercises. The President congratulated the team on their brilliant performance today, pointing to the hard work of the team on a daily basis.