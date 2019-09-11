3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Europe's team defeats US team
The intrigue was resolved. Europe's national team defeated the USA in the match at the stadium "Dinamo". Considerable contribution to the common victory of the Old World was made by the Belarusians. In the 110 meters hurdlesthe European team scored 24 points against 13 of the US team, further increasing the gap in the match.
On the Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova won the competition in long jump. Anna Malyschik brought seven points, becoming the second in hammer throw.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All