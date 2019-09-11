Europe's team defeats US team

The intrigue was resolved. Europe's national team defeated the USA in the match at the stadium "Dinamo". Considerable contribution to the common victory of the Old World was made by the Belarusians. In the 110 meters hurdlesthe European team scored 24 points against 13 of the US team, further increasing the gap in the match.



On the Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova won the competition in long jump. Anna Malyschik brought seven points, becoming the second in hammer throw.