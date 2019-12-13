Belarusian national synchronized swimming team welcomed at Minsk National Airport

The national synchronized swimming team of Belarus was solemnly welcomed at the National Airport in Minsk. The competitions "Friendship Games" uniting all water disciplines have just ended in Kazan. And our mermaids won 18 medals.



In total, 145 athletes from 6 countries competed at the tournament. Belarus had teams of three different ages - girls, juniors and adults. So girls were represented in 18 kinds of programs. In total, they won 16 silver medals. Two more bronzes were added to the medal count. Thus, the Belarusian team ranks second in the international standings.



The tournament "Friendship Games" was one of the major starts of the year for the synchronized female athletes, taking into account all the sport sanctions. And the girls have not competed for more than three months. The nearest tournament, where our team expects to go, is the Cup of Russia in November.



