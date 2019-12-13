Teams of Belarus and Russia banned from Paralympics in Beijing - do you still believe that sport is beyond politics?

Manifestations of humanity are not fashionable these days. And the principle of "sports outside politics" is noticeably outdated.



The International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee struck a blow to those who had managed to overcome their disability, found support and the meaning of life in sport. The teams of Belarus and Russia will not participate in the Paralympic Games in Beijing.



The first bell from the International Paralympic Committee sounded on March 2. The teams of Belarus and Russia were sanctioned to appear at the Games as neutral athletes, without the anthem and without the flag. The results will not be taken into account in the unofficial team rankings. But the key thing is that they will perform!



In the last 12 hours, a huge number of participants have told the International Paralympic Committee that if we don't reconsider our decision, it will probably have serious consequences for the Winter Paralympics. Some have threatened to withdraw from the competition. Ensuring the safety of all athletes is of paramount importance to us, and the situation in athletes' villages has escalated and become unacceptable.



This news forever crossed out all the Olympic principles. The news about the absolutely ruthless exclusion of a brilliant and honest team of Belarusian athletes from the Paralympics in Beijing struck to the heart. It was a shock, from which our guys still can't recover.



Vitaly Utkin, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



European politicians have shown their discriminatory norms and the nature of their behavior towards our Paralympians. It shows the whole system of work of the politicians of the West, of the politicians in Europe, which is aimed not only at the genocide of the Belarusian people in general, but at the genocide of our sport.



Meanwhile, the beginning of the Belarusian-Russian sports integration has been laid. The situation in sports was discussed today at the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee. Now they are actively working on the issues of joint training camps and competitions and changing the calendar. For example, on March 5, there will be the Champions Cup in freestyle.



