Belarusians win 7th medal at Olympics in Argentina! Elizaveta Dorts takes silver in shot put

The seventh personal award of the national team of Belarus at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires was brought by athlete Elizabeth Dorts. In the tournament, she showed the result 17 meters 53 centimeters and won a silver medal!

Our acrobatic duet had a chance to win a medal too. Unfortunately, Ilya Fomenkov and Victoria Akhotnikova stopped a step away from the pedestal. Thus, the national team of Belarus has 7 awards: one gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Belarusians won 2 more medals in team tournaments.