7th Day of II European Games brings 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals to national team of Belarus

In the evening, Yevgeny Korolek rose to the third step of the pedestal: an athlete from Grodno took bronze in scratch. In 2018, in this kind of program, Belarus became the world champion, and a year earlier won the overall World Cup standings.



Two medals of the national team of Belarus were brought by freestyle wrestlers. Ali Shabanov was the second in the weight category under 86 kg, and Alexander Gushtyn took bronze in the category under 97 kg.



And the lion's share of the medals was brought to the team by the rowers: 10 medals (yesterday – 8) including 4 gold ones. Olga Khudenko and Marina Litvinchuk became two-time European Games champions! Also the gold medals were taken by Artem Kozyr and Elena Nozdreva.