FIFA World Cup first semi-final to take place today

Today, the world will know the first finalist of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. France is facing Belgium. The French side has failed to reach the final for three times in a row over the last 20 years, while Belgium is one step away from its best result at the World Cup. To date, the two teams have played 74 international matches.

TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 20:45. Also, all match reviews are available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 5 and in the TV New Agency’s profiles in social media.

