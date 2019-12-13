3.42 RUB
Female competitions women to start at European Wrestling Championships today
We continue to monitor the performance of our athletes at the European Wrestling Championship, which takes place in Rome. Our team already has one medal, the gold of Maxim Negoda. Today, the female preliminary competitions and semifinals will be held. Among the participants there are four Belarusians, including Vasilisa Marzalyuk. And in the evening program we will cheer for our Greco-Roman wrestler Alexander Leonchik, who will compete for bronze in the weight category of up to 67 kg. Belarus 5 will show the competitions live. The broadcast from Rome starts at 8 pm.
