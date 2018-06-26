3.39 RUB
Two more playoffs players to be known today at FIFA World Cup
The group stage in group B ended unexpectedly. Spain failed to beat Morocco 2:2, but still made it to the playoffs from the first place. For the exit to the quarterfinals, Spain will compete with the hosts of the World Cup – Russia. The second team of four – Portugal – will play with the winner of group A – Uruguay. Yesterday, the current champions of Europe drew with Iran 1:1.
Today, two more playoffs participants will be known. In Group C, France will remain in the lead if they do not lose to Denmark. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 16:50. At the same time, TV Channel Belarus 2 will air the match Australia vs. Peru.
At 20:50, matches in Group D will kick off. Croatia is already in the knockout round. But Argentina needs a victory over Nigeria to finish second, otherwise Nigeria will advance to the playoffs.
The reviews of all matches are available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 5 and TV News Agency’s accounts on social media.
