Two more playoffs players to be known today at FIFA World Cup

The group stage in group B ended unexpectedly. Spain failed to beat Morocco 2:2, but still made it to the playoffs from the first place. For the exit to the quarterfinals, Spain will compete with the hosts of the World Cup – Russia. The second team of four – Portugal – will play with the winner of group A – Uruguay. Yesterday, the current champions of Europe drew with Iran 1:1.

Today, two more playoffs participants will be known. In Group C, France will remain in the lead if they do not lose to Denmark. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 16:50. At the same time, TV Channel Belarus 2 will air the match Australia vs. Peru.

At 20:50, matches in Group D will kick off. Croatia is already in the knockout round. But Argentina needs a victory over Nigeria to finish second, otherwise Nigeria will advance to the playoffs.